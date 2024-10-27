Caught in time: 'The Call' is a thrilling must-watch | The Haunted Column

'The Call', directed by Lee Chung-hyeon, is a South Korean thriller that manages to keep you on the edge of your seat while blending horror and suspense with some emotional depth. Starring Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo, the film tells a gripping story that pulls you in from the start.

The plot centres around two women, Seo-yeon (played by Park Shin-hye) and Young-sook (Jeon Jong-seo), who are separated by time but connected through a mysterious phone call. Seo-yeon discovers an old phone belonging to her father and finds herself answering a call from Young-sook, who lives in the past. What begins as an intriguing connection quickly spirals into a chilling tale, as Seo-yeon learns that her actions in the present can directly impact Young-sook's life—and the consequences are anything but light.

One striking element of The Call is how it skillfully builds tension. The pacing keeps you engaged, and the eerie soundtrack heightens the suspense. As the two women communicate, you can feel the stakes rising. Seo-yeon's growing urgency to help Young-sook while grappling with the moral implications of their connection is portrayed beautifully, adding layers to the story.

Visually, the film is impressive. The use of lighting and shadows creates a haunting atmosphere that complements the narrative perfectly. Each scene feels carefully crafted to evoke a sense of unease, especially as the story unfolds and the stakes get higher.

Park Shin-hye and Jeon Jong-seo deliver standout performances that truly anchor the film. Park captures Seo-yeon’s vulnerability as she transitions from being a passive observer to someone deeply involved in a terrifying situation. Jeon does a fantastic job portraying Young-sook's desperation and fear, making you empathize with her plight.

That said, the film's complexity can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. The intertwining timelines might leave you scratching your head, especially as the supernatural elements come into play. However, these twists ultimately contribute to the suspense and keep you guessing.

The Call is a thriller that effectively mixes horror with emotional storytelling. Lee Chung-hyeon has crafted a narrative that explores the consequences of our choices across time while delivering an engaging and chilling experience. With strong performances and a compelling storyline, it’s definitely worth a watch—especially if you enjoy psychological thrillers that challenge your perceptions. It’s the kind of film that sticks with you long after it’s over, leaving you pondering the connections we share, even across time.