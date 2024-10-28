Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

When Karthik meets Shakthi again: 'Alai Payuthey' actors Shalini, Madhavan seen together after 24 years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 11:28 AM IST
Alai Payuthey actors Madhavan and Shalini. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Favourite onscreen couple Madhavan and Shalini Ajithkumar, who won people's hearts with their endearing performance in Mani Ratnam's romantic classic 'Alai Payuthey' were seen together in a selfie they posted on social media recently. The duo played Karthik and Shakthi in the film, which released in 2000. Madhavan looked dashing as he wore a blue sweatshirt with his trademark smile while Shalini looked beautiful too. Fans could not get enough of the picture and expressed their desire to see the actors act in another film together.

'When Karthik meets Shakthi after 24 years,' wrote one user in the comments section. Shalini posted the picture with the caption: 'Endrendrum Punnagai', which was the name of the hit song composed by A R Rahman for the movie.
The movie established Madhavan as a romantic hero in people's minds, following which, he did several hit films. Shalini, who took a hiatus from films and social media post her marriage with Tamil superstar Ajith, is now active on Instagram and shares updates about her family and vacations with them. She is yet to commit to any film as of now.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE