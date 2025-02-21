Fans eagerly awaiting 'L2: Empuraan' can now get a glimpse of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s character poster. The actor plays Sajanachandran, a politician, in the highly anticipated sequel.

Suraj humorously recalled how he once pointed out his absence in 'Lucifer' to Prithviraj, which eventually led to his inclusion in 'Empuraan'.

During the shoot of 'Driving Licence', Suraj mentioned a flaw in 'Lucifer' to Prithviraj. Curious, Prithviraj asked what it was. Suraj jokingly replied that the real flaw was his absence in the film and that it needed to be fixed in the next one. The remark made Prithviraj burst into laughter.

Sometime later, Prithviraj called Suraj and told him that he was fixing the mistake. Now, in 'Empuraan', Suraj plays Sajanachandran, a politician. He added that the rest is for the film to reveal.

The film is set to release on March 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. While 'Lucifer' explored the story of Stephen Nedumpally, 'Empuraan' will take audiences into the world of Khureshi Ab'raam. Prithviraj recently revealed that the film revolves around Khureshi Ab'raam's return to save Kerala from a major crisis. The film was shot across nearly 20 international locations.