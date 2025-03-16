Music composer AR Rahman was admitted to a corporate hospital on Sunday due to dehydration but was discharged a few hours later after receiving a clean bill of health.

According to PTI reports, the 58-year-old musician was hospitalised early in the morning and is now back home. Rahman’s sister, AR Reihana, dismissed rumours that he was admitted due to chest pain, clarifying that he had experienced dehydration and gastric issues.

Later in the day, Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, shared a picture of the medical bulletin issued by Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on his Instagram Stories. The bulletin confirmed that Rahman had visited the hospital in the morning with dehydration symptoms and was discharged after a routine check-up.

Ameen also reassured fans with an update on Instagram following reports of his father’s hospitalisation. "To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, hence we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!"

Rahman’s daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman, also shared the same statement and medical bulletin on their Instagram Stories.

On Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin stated that he had spoken to the hospital doctors regarding Rahman’s health. "They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon," he said in a social media post.

Rahman, a two-time Oscar and Grammy winner, is renowned for his work in films such as 'Roja', 'Dil Se..', 'Enthiran', and 'Slumdog Millionaire'. His upcoming projects include 'Lahore 1947', 'Thug Life', and 'Tere Ishk Mein'.