Music director A R Rahman hospitalised
Renowned music director A. R. Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital and is reportedly doing fine, sources confirmed on Sunday.
According to a PTI report, the Oscar-winning composer was hospitalised last night. However, no further details regarding his condition have been disclosed.
Rahman was in the news in November 2024 following his separation from his ex-partner, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage. She cited health concerns as a key reason behind their decision but stated that she would continue to support him.
On the professional front, Rahman had two major releases this year, composing music for the Tamil film ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ and the historical drama ‘Chhaava’.
