Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Monkey’, adapted from Stephen King’s 1980 short story, delivers a chilling mix of psychological horror and supernatural dread. Starring Theo James in a dual role as twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburn, the film centres on a cursed toy monkey that triggers death whenever its cymbals clash. Featuring an ensemble cast including Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood, ‘The Monkey’ crafts a grim yet captivating horror experience.

The film’s narrative shifts between past and present, revealing how Hal and Bill first encountered the sinister toy in childhood and how its malevolent influence resurfaces years later in Hal’s life. Perkins, known for his slow-burn horror style (‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’, ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House’), builds an unsettling atmosphere, relying on eerie silence, creeping tension, and psychological torment rather than conventional jump scares. He also weaves in a touch of dark comedy, using swift cuts that unexpectedly make you laugh amid the unfolding horror.

Theo James delivers a compelling performance, playing both brothers with distinct nuances, particularly as Hal grapples with his past traumas. Christian Convery and Colin O’Brien shine as the younger versions of the protagonists, adding emotional depth to the childhood segments. The supporting cast, especially Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood, further enhance the film’s eerie atmosphere with solid performances.

Visually, ‘The Monkey’ is a treat for horror fans who appreciate restrained yet effective cinematography. As for gore, it depends on perspective—while the film does feature graphic imagery of the monkey’s deadly influence, the deaths are creatively staged, feeling more tragic than gratuitous. Rather than indulging in excessive carnage, the film focuses on the psychological toll on Hal, making the horror feel more personal.

One potential drawback is its pacing. Perkins’ signature slow-build storytelling may not appeal to those looking for a more action-packed horror experience. Some sequences stretch longer than necessary, occasionally diffusing tension rather than sustaining it. While the film successfully blends supernatural horror with emotional drama, it sometimes struggles with tonal consistency, shifting between psychological introspection and classic King-style terror.

Despite these minor flaws, ‘The Monkey’ remains an engrossing and eerie adaptation, proving that Perkins understands how to translate King’s unsettling themes into a visually and emotionally resonant horror experience. It’s a film that lingers in the mind, much like the ominous clashing of the monkey’s cymbals, a reminder that some childhood nightmares never truly fade.