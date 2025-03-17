Mamitha Baiju became a sensation across South India with just one film, 'Premalu'. Her character, Reenu, in the film earned her immense popularity beyond Kerala. Following this, the news of Mamitha starring in a Vijay film was met with excitement among fans.

Currently, a video of Mamitha dancing to a Vijay song is going viral on social media. She is seen grooving to the hit song 'Vaathi Coming' alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal. Mamitha plays the female lead in 'Irandu Vaanam', in which Vishnu Vishal is the protagonist. The duo danced together during the film’s poster release event.

'Irandu Vaanam' is directed by Ramkumar, known for the superhit film 'Ratsasan'. The movie falls under the fantasy romantic comedy genre, and its first look was released recently. Meanwhile, Mamitha is also part of Vijay’s upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan', which is currently in production. Another project in the pipeline for her is 'Premalu 2'.