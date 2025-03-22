Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating the success of his latest film, 'Be Happy', which has been getting positive reviews from both critics and audiences. While the actor's career is soaring, his personal life also recently sparked a lot of media attention due to divorce rumours involving his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, both have quietly dismissed these speculations, continuing to focus on their professional and personal lives.

During the recent Reel Showsha Awards, Abhishek was honoured with the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance in 'I Want To Talk'. While receiving the award, he had a playful interaction with actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun asked Abhishek, “Who is the one that, when they say, ‘Abhishek, I want to talk,’ causes you stress?” To which Abhishek replied with a cheeky smile, “You haven’t gotten married yet, once you do, you’ll get it.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan’s recent film, 'Be Happy', features an ensemble cast including Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi. With this film's success, fans are eagerly anticipating more from the talented actor as he continues to take on diverse roles in the industry.