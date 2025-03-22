Prithviraj has revealed an exciting detail about the much-anticipated movie 'Empuraan'. Similar to its predecessor, 'Lucifer,' 'Empuraan' will feature an end scroll title. The actor urged the audience to remain in the theatre until the very end of the film, advising them to carefully read the end credits. He shared this information during an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter,' where he was joined by Mohanlal.

Prithviraj explained, "The third part will take you into a whole new world. You’ll understand this once you watch the second part. I have one request: please stay to watch the end scroll titles of 'Empuraan.' Just like 'Lucifer,' 'Empuraan' will also have an end scroll title. It’s important to carefully read the news and texts that appear there. Don’t leave the theatre before it ends, as it will give you a hint about how that world is." Mohanlal also mentioned that it will only be after the release that fans will know if a third part will follow.

'Empuraan' is set to release globally on March 27, and it has already generated a huge buzz. The film’s advance bookings have been breaking records, with such high demand that at one point, the ticket booking platform Book My Show even crashed.