Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who was mobbed by excited fans and admirers eager to appreciate his powerful performance in the recently released action entertainer 'Veera Dheera Sooran', had no choice but to leave his luxury car behind at the theatre on Thursday night. Instead, he made his way out of the venue in an auto rickshaw. This unusual situation unfolded when Vikram decided to attend the film's premiere show along with the audience on Thursday evening.

After the screening, fans and moviegoers who had gathered to watch the film, which has received a fantastic opening and unanimous praise from all centers, surrounded Vikram. The actor found himself caught in a sea of fans, making it impossible for him to reach his car. His team, managing the situation, helped him out of the crowd and escorted him to an auto, from where he eventually left the venue.

The overwhelmingly positive response to the film has been a huge boost for both Vikram and the 'Veera Dheera Sooran' team, especially after they had to overcome significant legal challenges to get the film released. The morning and noon shows on Thursday were cancelled due to a court order that restrained the makers from releasing the film. This order came after a plea was filed by the production company B4U, which had certain issues with the production house HR Pictures. However, by Thursday evening, HR Pictures resolved the matter, and the producers announced that theatrical screenings for the film had officially begun worldwide.

In 'Veera Dheera Sooran', Vikram plays the role of a simple, common man who owns a grocery store, while S. J. Suryah portrays a senior police officer. The film features an ensemble cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan. Interestingly, the second part of the film has been released before the first, creating much buzz among fans.

The film's cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The editing is by G.K. Prasanna, and the art direction is done by C.S. Balachandar. Produced by Riya Shibu under HR Pictures, 'Veera Dheera Sooran' is an action-packed thriller that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.