Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the Kerala State Film Awards 2023, which recognised artists in various categories in Malayalam cinema, at a grand ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday evening. Prithviraj Sukumaran received the award for Best Actor, while Urvashi and Beena R Chandran received the honour for Best Actress. Blessy, Vijayaraghavan, Resul Pookutty, Vidhyadaran Master, Jeo Baby, Joju George, Roshan Mathew, and Sangeeth Prathap are among the 48 artists who received the awards at the ceremony.

The J C Daniel Award was presented to veteran director Shaji N Karun for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. The award consists of Rs 5 lakh, a statuette, and a certificate of appreciation.

Ministers V Sivankutty, KN Balagopal, K Rajan, Mayor Arya Rajendran, District Panchayat President D Suresh Kumar, Director of the Cultural Department Dr Divya S Iyer, Chairman of the Film Award Jury Sudhir Mishra, Chairperson of the Writing Department Jury Dr Janaki Sreedharan, were among those who attended the function.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussed the threat to freedom of expression through art and urged artists in the Malayalam film industry to continue their good work.

Complete List of Winners

Best Film – Kaathal The Core

Best Actress – Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

Best Actor – Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

Best Director – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Second Film – Iratta (Rohit MG Krishnan)

Best Child actor (Female) – Thennal Abhilash – Sesham Mikeil Fathima

Best Child actor (Male) – Avirth Menon – Pachuvum Albhutha Vilakkum

Best Character Artist (Female) – Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai Orumai)

Best Character Artist (Male) – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Vidyadharan Master (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Background Score – Mathews Pulikkal (Kaathal: The Core)

Best Music Composer – Justin Varghese (Chaaver)

Best Adapted Screenplay – Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Best Debutant Director – Best Debutant Director: Fasil Razaq

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Roshan Mathew (Ullozhukku)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Sumangala (Stree – Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Costume – Femina Jabbar (O. Baby)

Best Original Screenplay – Rohith MG Krishnan (Iratta)

Best Lyrics – Harish Mohanan (Chenthaamara Poovil – Chaaver)

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Recording – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Devan (Ullozhukku)

Best Editing – Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

Best Sound Mixing – Resool Pookkutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Design – Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku)

Best Art Direction – Mohan Das (2018) Fasil Razaq

Best VFX – Andrew d Cruz, Vishak babu (2018)

Best Dance Choreographer – Jishnu (Sulekha Manzil)

Best Processing lab/colorist – Vaishal, Shiva Ganesh (Aadujeevitham)

Special Jury award for women/transgender people – Director Shalini Ushadevi (Ennennum)

Special Award to Outstanding Brilliance in any aspect of cinematic art – Gaganachari

Best literary work – Mazhavil Kanniloode Cinema

Special Mention – KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham)

Special Mention – Krishnan (Jaivam)

Special Mention – Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal: The Core)

No award Best Children’s movie