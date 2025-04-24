Actor and director Major Ravi has made a powerful appeal to the people of India to rise above caste, religious and political divides and stand united in the face of terror. In an interview with Manorama Online, Major Ravi condemned the communal undertones of recent terrorist attacks, warning that these are deliberate attempts to incite religious violence in the country. According to him, terrorists have been delivering communal statements in a bid to trigger riots in the country. In his debut movie 'Keerthichakra,' he showed a scene where terrorists identified a person’s religion by undressing them. He says that was the situation back then and times have changed now.

Major Ravi says that the act of undressing innocent victims to reveal their religious identity before killing them is now a deliberate strategy to provoke hatred between Hindus and Muslims and to incite communal unrest.

In the interview, he also urged all patriots to support the decisions taken by the government to protect the nation by setting aside their religious and political affiliations.

“The intention of these terrorists is to spark a communal riot in the country. The communal dialogues they deliver before killing innocents are not random. Instead, they have a specific goal. One woman said that the terrorists told her, ‘You are being spared. Go and tell Modi.’ She was a helpless witness to her husband’s murder. She has no political agenda. Such a statement has never been made before. If they are saying this now, it clearly indicates a political agenda behind the attack.”

“If the attack was carried out in the name of religion, then the aim is clearly to incite a riot in India. We must not be influenced by this. Instead, in such tragic times, we should rally around the single emotion that binds us—our love for the country—forgetting caste, religion, and politics. There must be no tension between Hindus and Muslims. Those who think rationally will understand this. But the common people may not.”

He also warned of the dangers of misinterpretation and communal backlash, particularly in the wake of targeted killings in Kashmir.

“What will Hindus think when they hear that in Kashmir, people were gunned down after being asked their name and religion, and even made to pull down their trousers? Naturally, many may think that Muslims are troublemakers. I had depicted such scenes in my first movie Keerthichakra, where a terrorist forces a man to undress and identifies him as Hindu. But that was in the past. If they’re doing it again now, it’s part of a deeper agenda to spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims and ignite a communal riot.”

He then urged the Indians to resist divisive narratives and instead take a collective stand for the nation. “At this moment, what Indians must do is unite and stand by our country. Let us pledge that if our innocent brothers have been killed, we will avenge these deaths. Don’t look at caste or religion. The victims were innocent tourists. To kill them is cowardice. You can call the attackers Lashkar-e-Taiba or any English name but they are the biggest cowards in the world.”

“I’ve dealt with terrorists in both Kashmir and Punjab. Among them, the Kashmiri terrorists are the worst cowards. When caught, they beg for mercy, they’ll even lick your feet and they’ll swear never to harm again. These are the same people who now kill unarmed civilians. Such cowards do not deserve to live. Now is the right time. We must reclaim our land and drive these terrorists away. In these beautiful places, we must be able to live and travel in peace.”

“They must be dealt a blow so crushing that they can never raise their heads again. We should not allow them to derail our progress. Those posting anti-national content on social media are no different from these terrorists. They have no grief for the lives lost. Instead, they exploit the moment to spread communal hate. True patriots must reject them and support whatever steps the government takes to protect the unity of our country.”