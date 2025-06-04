Shobana is heartbroken over the untimely passing of her childhood friend, Anitha Menon. In a post on her social media account, Shobana expressed her grief, saying, “Farewell, my dear friend. Rest in peace. I have no more words. My heartfelt condolences to Babu Uncle, Sue Aunty, Satish Menon, Aveesha, and Anisha.” She also shared several childhood photos of herself with Anitha.

Anitha Menon and her family were Shobana’s neighbours when she was settled in Mylapore, Chennai. Although Anitha was three years younger to Shobana, the duo were close friends. Shobana continued her friendship with Anitha and spent time with her even after she became a busy actress.

Shobana, who has recently made a comeback to Malayalam cinema with a couple of films, portrayed the wife of Mohanlal's character, Benz, in the commercially successful movie 'Thudarum.' This film represents their latest collaboration after several years. In the 1990s, both Mohanlal and Shobana were among the most sought-after pairs on screen.