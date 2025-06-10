Actor Manikuttan, who played a pivotal role in the iconic film 'Chotta Mumbai', has shared his awe-inspiring reaction to the film's recent re-release in theatres, 18 years after its initial debut. For Manikuttan, the screening left him speechless, particularly the overwhelmingly positive response from the audience.

'Chotta Mumbai' was only Manikuttan’s fourth film, and he was left amazed by the full-house turnout at Kavitha Theatre in Ernakulam, where he went to watch the film. The audience was diverse, spanning all age groups, and the atmosphere was electric. “The cheers, the applause, and the fact that the show was houseful—it all left me in awe,” he recalls. He also shares an anecdote from actor Prithviraj, who once told him that 'Chotta Mumbai' would always find an audience, no matter when it was released.

With the re-release sparking a wave of nostalgia, Manikuttan has been reflecting on the memories from nearly two decades ago. Speaking to Manorama Online, he recalled how, back in the day, he had taken a train from Thiruvananthapuram to Aluva just to see the massive flex banner promoting the film’s release.

“When 'Chotta Mumbai' released 18 years ago, I watched it in both Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. I first saw it in Kozhikode on the release day, and then again at Aries Plus in Thiruvananthapuram. Due to my shooting schedules, I missed the chance to watch it in Ernakulam. So this time, I really wanted to watch it at Kavitha Theatre,” he recalls.

He admits he initially assumed that not many people would show up for the re-release since the film had been airing on TV for so many years. However, the reality was far from his expectations. “To our surprise, there were nearly 1,200 people at Kavitha Theatre. Everyone was celebrating the film. The audience was mouthing the dialogues, predicting scenes before they happened, singing along with the songs, and clapping for every character. It felt as though they were a part of the film. We were all left stunned. It was an incredible feeling,” Manikuttan says. “Seeing a new generation embrace 'Chotta Mumbai' with so much joy was heartwarming. It’s a timeless film, loved by audiences across generations.”

Manikuttan fondly recalls the advice Prithviraj had given him: “No matter when 'Chotta Mumbai' is released, Manikutta, the response will always be the same.”

As the fourth film of his career, 'Chotta Mumbai' introduced Manikuttan to a stellar ensemble cast of veteran actors. He fondly remembers the days when he was a newcomer, sharing the screen with legends like Lal, Jagathy Sreekumar, Rajan P. Dev, Saikumar, and Maniyanpilla Raju. “When we were starting out, these were the actors we looked up to. Standing alongside them was nerve-wracking at first,” he admits. “When Anwar Rasheed gave me the script, I was both excited and anxious because I knew I’d be acting with such seasoned artists. I used to stare at them in awe.”

Despite his initial nervousness, Manikuttan recalls the camaraderie that formed behind the scenes, which translated onto the screen. “There was a strong bond behind the camera that carried over to the screen. They included me, made me feel part of the family,” he shares. “Many of the people I worked with, like Rajan P. Dev, Cochin Haneefa, and Sharanya, are no longer with us. Seeing them again on the big screen during the re-release was an emotional experience. It brought back fond memories and affection.”

One such memory was when Manikuttan took a trip to Aluva just to see the flex banner promoting the film. “Back then, before phones became as common as they are now, I boarded a train from Thiruvananthapuram to Aluva to see the banner. It featured a shot of me, Mohanlal, Siddique, and Bijukuttan walking together. I rented a room and just stood there staring at it. Even though I had acted as a lead in 'Boyfriend', sharing a flex banner with such big stars felt surreal,” he remembers. “Today, everyone has instant access to everything via their phones. But back then, we had to travel just to see a banner. Looking back on it now feels almost unreal.”

On a more personal note, Manikuttan also spoke about his upcoming project, Protector, where he stars alongside Shine Tom Chacko. “It’s a strong character,” he says. He also expressed his condolences regarding the loss of Shine Tom Chacko's father, noting that he had visited Shine’s family recently.