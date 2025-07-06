'The Shining' is iconic, and there’s no arguing that. But let’s be real, Jack Torrance and his family make some choices that are… let’s say, not the best. In fact, it’s pretty wild how many things could’ve been avoided if they just thought a little more before acting. Let’s break down three of the most questionable decisions in the film and how they might have saved everyone a whole lot of misery.

1. Taking the job as winter caretaker

Let’s start with Jack’s decision to take the job at the Overlook Hotel. Sure, it sounds like a good idea at first, isolated, quiet, a place for Jack to focus on his writing, and a chance to get away from it all. But, honestly, for a guy who’s already battling anger issues and alcoholism? Total disaster waiting to happen.

Jack’s not exactly the best candidate for isolation, and the Overlook is the last place a guy like him should be. He’s basically trapped with his demons, both figuratively and literally, without any way to get out. And while the family’s stuck up in the mountains, Jack’s mental health deteriorates, and everything goes off the rails.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what if he didn’t take the job? He could’ve worked on his issues in a more supportive environment, maybe even with therapy or some kind of rehabilitation, before accepting a job that was basically setting him up for a breakdown. Or, better yet, just... not accepted it at all.

2. Ignoring the warning signs

The Overlook is practically begging for someone to leave, but Jack keeps brushing off the red flags. Danny’s “shining” abilities are going full throttle, Wendy’s getting nervous about Jack’s increasingly erratic behaviour, and Jack well, he’s starting to see things. Spirits, ghosts, weird visions. But does anyone leave? No. They stick around.

Photo: IMDb

When Danny starts having those terrifying visions, or when things start getting way too weird for comfort, why not just pack up and leave? Sure, it's not easy to walk away from something, but the hotel was practically dripping with malevolent energy. Imagine if Jack just went, “You know what? This place is giving me the creeps,” and hightailed it out of there with Wendy and Danny. That might’ve prevented the whole downward spiral.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Sitting at the typewriter

Now, this is the one that really seals Jack’s fate. After his first violent outburst, Jack sits down at his typewriter and finds that he’s written the same line over and over: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Yes, he’s losing his mind, but instead of facing the fact that he’s having a complete breakdown, he just continues typing.

Still from 'The Shining'. Photo: IMDb

This is the point where Jack’s psyche shatters, but what if—what if—he stopped for a second and realized “Hey, I’m losing it. I need help”? But no, he doesn’t. Instead, he’s like, “Yep, this is fine,” and falls further under the hotel’s control. If he had stepped back, he might’ve seen the signs and tried to leave before things got truly out of hand.

'The Shining' is about more than just the ghosts in the hotel, it’s about the slow unravelling of the mind. The decisions Jack makes push him further into madness, and ultimately, it’s those bad choices that lead to his downfall. What makes this film so terrifying is how easily things could’ve gone differently. All the signs were there. But once you’re in the Overlook, it’s already too late to turn back.

It’s easy to look back and think, “Why didn’t they just leave?” But that’s the thing about horror movies. We see the danger, but the characters don’t. And by the time they do? It’s game over.