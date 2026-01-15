Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited crime drama ‘Drishyam 3’ have finally locked in a release date. Actor Mohanlal, who reprises his iconic role as cable TV operator Georgekutty, announced that the third chapter of the blockbuster franchise will hit screens worldwide on April 2, 2026.

Sharing a specially crafted teaser video on social media, Mohanlal hinted at the lingering shadows of the past that continue to haunt Georgekutty. “Years passed. The past didn’t,” he wrote, underscoring the central tension that has defined the series so far. The video is packed with visual callbacks from the earlier films, including a battered television set, a shovel, a car hidden underwater, a mobile phone, a yellow bag, a CCTV camera, and a script, all objects closely tied to the mystery that unfolds across the first two instalments. The teaser concludes with the reveal of the poster for the upcoming film.

Directed once again by Jeethu Joseph, ‘Drishyam 3’ is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner, with Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios presenting the film. The new instalment continues the story of Georgekutty’s relentless battle to protect his family, as the truth he buried years ago threatens to resurface under persistent police scrutiny.