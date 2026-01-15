The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to intervene in the controversy surrounding the delayed release of Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’, effectively refusing KVN Productions’ request to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant clearance for the film. The producers had approached the apex court after the film failed to obtain its censor certificate in time for its planned January 9 release, forcing the makers to postpone the release.

According to reports, the Supreme Court asked the petitioners to pursue the matter before the Madras High Court, pointing out that the issue is already under the High Court’s consideration. The apex court noted that the division bench of the High Court had earlier criticised the makers for creating what it described as a “false sense of urgency” and had instructed the CBFC to withhold certification until the case is heard in full.

The Supreme Court also urged the Madras High Court to make an effort to hear and decide the appeal expeditiously, specifically asking the division bench to endeavour to settle the matter by January 20. Clarifying its stance, the top court made it clear that it would not interfere in the ongoing proceedings at the High Court level.

Directed by H Vinoth, known for films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Valimai’ and ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, ‘Jana Nayagan’ features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.