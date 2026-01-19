Filmmaker Sudha Kongara who recently helmed ‘Parasakthi’ starring Shivakarthikeyan has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the film’s box office clash with Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan.’ The makers had initially planned to release 'Parasakthi' on January 9, but postponed the release to January 10 after drawing social media flak. While ‘Parasakthi’ released on January 10, the release of ‘Jana Nayagan’, was stalled, after running into trouble with the Censor Board.

Post its release, Sudha had alleged that Vijay fans were spreading hate against her movie, which opened to mixed reviews on social media. Without naming Vijay, Sudha had claimed that the goons of an actor who couldn’t release his movie were attacking 'Parasakthi' on cyber space.

Responding to the controversy, Sudha clarified that it was never her intention to clash with Vijay’s film. She even questioned whether it was possible to compete with a superstar of his stature.

“I am Vijay’s biggest fan, and he knows that. I had always wanted to make a film with him, but it didn’t materialise due to various reasons. I usually watch my own films at least 2,000 times, but Vijay is the only actor whose films I watch on the very first show of the first day. I have been eagerly waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan,” Sudha said in an interview with a national media outlet.

Calling Vijay one of the biggest superstars in the country, Sudha reiterated that she would never consider herself to be in competition with him. “Our film and Vijay’s film were scheduled to release around the same time, and we only wanted a Pongal release for our movie. Unfortunately, Jana Nayagan ran into issues with the censor board. The Censor Board refused to issue a certificate just two days before the planned release. This is something no film should have to face,” she said.