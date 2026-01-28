One of Kollywood’s most sought-after directors Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed the ongoing rumours linking him with veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The actor also urged the media to exercise caution while publishing reports without clarifying with his team or him.

Responding to this, Lokesh Kanakaraj said, "There were rumours that I had unfollowed Rajini sir and Kamal sir (on social media). Just look at where they are (indicating they were at the top). I consider it my good fortune that I, having come from a rural place, got an opportunity to work with them both."

ADVERTISEMENT

The director further explained, "Two years ago, while scrolling, I accidentally liked a video. Even for something as trivial as that, I had to offer countless explanations. In today's digital age, is it really that easy to unfollow someone? How is that even possible?"

Highlighting how much trust people place in the media, the director added, "My mother doesn’t even know what Twitter (X) is, nor does she understand what 'follow' or 'unfollow' mean. Yet she called and asked, 'Why did you unfollow Rajini sir and Kamal sir?' This shows that people sometimes believe the media over their own family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarifying that he had not unfollowed the legends, the director said, “If you come across any sensitive information, please check with me or someone from my team before reporting it. This is my request.”

He further responded to allegations about the recurring depiction of drug abuse and violence in his films. “People keep calling my films action films. Even Oscar-winning films contain action sequences. If a film influences someone negatively, it raises questions about the strength of our mindset. Despite guidance from parents and friends, if we are still easily influenced, it calls for introspection,” he said. He added that he won’t do drug-related films hereafter. “I have never depicted drug use as good in my films. Rather it has always been portrayed as harmful to society," he said.