Soon after the news of Mammootty being honoured with the Padma Bhushan broke, a charming behind-the-scenes moment involving the younger stars of Malayalam cinema took over social media. The actors learned about the prestigious honour during the Kerala State Film Awards ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, following which Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali personally went up to congratulate their beloved “Mammookka”.

What followed added to the cheer. Tovino instantly video-called his close friend Basil Joseph and gave him a glimpse of Mammootty. The now-viral clip captures Basil congratulating the veteran actor over the call, while Mammootty, Tovino and Asif Ali are seen laughing out loud at Basil’s witty remarks.

Sharing the video on social media, Tovino added a playful touch by overlaying it with a popular Siddique film dialogue: “If children express a wish, you should somehow fulfil it. Once they grow up, they won’t even have small wishes left,” gently poking fun at Basil.

Basil’s cheeky reply in the comments only amplified the buzz, delighting fans. Known for their easy camaraderie and friendly trolling, Tovino and Basil once again struck a chord online. More than anything, the moment stood out as a warm, celebratory snapshot of the younger generation sharing genuine affection and joy with one of Malayalam cinema’s greatest legends.