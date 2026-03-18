Kochi: NDA ally Twenty20 has found itself in an awkward situation after reports surfaced that actor and its ‘star’ candidate Lakshmipriya’s name was missing from the Election Commission’s voters list.

The controversy erupted a day after Twenty20, NDA's latest entrant, announced Lakshmipriya and two other actresses as its candidates. Lakshmipriya, who is also the vice-president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), has been fielded from the Perumbavoor constituency

Reports indicate that her name is missing from the voter rolls in both Karingachira, Tripunithura, where she currently resides, and Thrikkakara, her former place of residence. This apparent administrative lapse has had immediate repercussions on her campaign, with a scheduled roadshow in Perumbavoor abruptly cancelled on Wednesday.

While the party has officially attributed the postponement to health reasons, the timing has fuelled intense speculation over her eligibility to contest. There are also reports that hoardings featuring her candidature were being removed.

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Even though Twenty20 has not reacted officially to the issue, party sources said the matter is currently being examined.

However, responding to the reports, Lakshmipriya told Onmanorama that the issue is merely a technical glitch and is expected to be resolved soon.

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"I was informed that this is only a technical error and it will be rectified at the earliest. Reports claiming that I don't have a voter ID are completely false. I have voted in the last Lok Sabha and municipal elections. I couldn’t participate in Wednesday’s campaign due to some paperwork at the collectorate,” she said.