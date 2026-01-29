Actor Dhanush recently visited the Tirupati temple along with his sons, Yatra and Linga. A video from the visit, showing his children managing the crowd around him, has since surfaced on social media and is being widely shared.

The footage shows Dhanush walking through the temple premises as a large crowd gathers around him. As devotees attempt to approach him for selfies and brief interactions, his sons are seen standing on either side, forming a protective barrier and helping him move forward. They are seen gently pushing people aside to create space. Dhanush appears visibly uncomfortable as the crowd closes in during the walk.

Pure Love on Display - Dhanush’s Sons Protect Their Father at Tirumala.#Dhanush pic.twitter.com/KIElzwLgLT — YK Tv Entertainment (@YKTvEnt) January 28, 2026

The video has sparked online discussion, largely centred on the presence of celebrities in public religious spaces and the challenges of crowd control in such settings.

Dhanush was married to Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of actor Rajinikanth. The couple has two sons, Yatra and Linga. In 2022, they announced their separation, stating that they would continue to co-parent their children after ending their marriage.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in ‘Tere Ishq Mein’, which has released on OTT platforms and received positive responses. He is currently acting in ‘Kara’, which features Mamitha Baiju in a key role.