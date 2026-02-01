Ram Charan and Upasana welcome twins; Chiranjeevi shares update
Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.
Megastar Chiranjeevi confirmed the healthy arrival of the newborns and the well-being of Upasana via social media.
This is the couple's second set of children, following the birth of their daughter Klin Kaara in June 2023.
The news was confirmed by megastar Chiranjeevi, who shared a message on social media expressing his joy at the arrival of the newborns. He stated that both babies are healthy and that Upasana is doing well after the delivery. His message, filled with gratitude, was widely shared by fans.
In his post, Chiranjeevi said the family was happy to welcome the twins and confirmed that both the newborns and Upasana are doing well.
Ram Charan and Upasana, who married in June 2012 after a long courtship, became parents for the first time in June 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Klin Kaara. The couple announced Upasana’s second pregnancy in October 2025 during Diwali.
On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in 'RRR' and 'Acharya' in 2022. In 2025, he played dual roles in 'Game Changer', which received negative reviews and underperformed at the box office. He is currently shooting for the sports drama 'Peddi', co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.
2 HOURS 24 MINUTES AGO
