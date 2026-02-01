Conference by Vayalar Ramavarma Samskarika Vedi in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralotsavam in Kottayam, Kerala Cultural Congress in Kochi, Kathakali Festival by Surya Sopanam Cultural Trust in Kozhikode, and so on are some of the events in Kerala on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Konchiravila Kalladimukham: Foundation stone laying ceremony for the headquarters of Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram by Minister V. Sivankutty - 5:30 PM

Foundation stone laying ceremony for the headquarters of Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial Sangeetha Natya Kala Kendram by Minister V. Sivankutty - 5:30 PM AKG Memorial Hall: 11th Satyajit Ray Award presentation ceremony - 4:00 PM

11th Satyajit Ray Award presentation ceremony - 4:00 PM IMA Hall, near General Hospital: Chiri Club (Laughter Club) monthly program - 6:00 PM

Chiri Club (Laughter Club) monthly program - 6:00 PM Karthika Thirunal Theatre: Conference by Vayalar Ramavarma Samskarika Vedi; Chief Guest: K. Muraleedharan - 6:00 PM

Conference by Vayalar Ramavarma Samskarika Vedi; Chief Guest: K. Muraleedharan - 6:00 PM Thaikkad J. Chitharanjan Memorial Hall: Kalathara Foundation Kerala anniversary celebration and award ceremony - 4:00 PM

Kottayam

MT Seminary School Auditorium: Keralotsavam

Keralotsavam Ponkunnam Varkey Hall, Kottayam: SPCS Book Festival

SPCS Book Festival Holy Family Church, Kanjikuzhy: Joint Feast. Rosary – 5:00 PM, Feast Mass led by Dr. Sebastian Thekkethecheril, Bishop of Vijayapuram Diocese, followed by Procession and Eucharistic Blessing – 5:30 PM.

Kochi

St Albert's College: Kerala Cultural Congress - Inauguration. Chief Guest: Pinarayi Vijayan - 10:00 AM.

Kerala Cultural Congress - Inauguration. Chief Guest: Pinarayi Vijayan - 10:00 AM. HNS HA, Kaloor: Kochi Healthier Summit - 9:30 AM.

Kochi Healthier Summit - 9:30 AM. Ernakulam Children's Park: State-level Clint Memorial Drawing Competition by the State Child Welfare Committee; Guest: Harisree Ashokan - 10:00 AM.

State-level Clint Memorial Drawing Competition by the State Child Welfare Committee; Guest: Harisree Ashokan - 10:00 AM. Rajagiri School, Kalamassery: State Special School Arts Festival 'Chilampoli - 2026' - 10:00 AM.

State Special School Arts Festival 'Chilampoli - 2026' - 10:00 AM. Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC), Palarivattom: Kensifish Fishery Awards distribution by Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil - 11:00 AM.

Kensifish Fishery Awards distribution by Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil - 11:00 AM. Kerala Fine Arts Hall, Ernakulam: Musical evening 'Sing for a Cause' organized by Rotary Music Fraternity, F A Hort Kochi, and Fine Arts Society to support children with autism - 5:30 PM.

Kozhikode