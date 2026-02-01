The controversial 2023 film ‘The Kerala Story’ is returning with a sequel, and its teaser has already stirred online chatter. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the new film shifts focus from Kerala to a wider Indian canvas, following the journeys of three ambitious Hindu women from different states.

The story introduces Surekha Nair from Kerala, a UPSC aspirant; Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh, an aspiring Olympic javelin thrower; and Divya Paliwal, a passionate dancer aiming to become a social media influencer. According to the teaser, all three women marry Muslim men — Surekha weds Salim, Neha marries Faizan, and Divya ties the knot with Rasheed — and are seen wearing burqas. The plot suggests that the women were allegedly “tricked” by their husbands and that their dreams were shattered after converting to Islam, forming the central conflict of ‘The Kerala Story’ 2.

Netizens have already taken to social media, reacting with sarcasm to the teaser. Many noticed the absence of Shalini Unnikrishnan, the character played by Adah Sharma in the first film, with comments like “Missing Shalini Unnikrishnan from Thirrrruvannathapuraaam” and “Shalini Unnikrishnan returns in Avengers: Doomsday”. Others sarcastically congratulated the team, joking about award recognition even before the sequel’s release.

The first ‘The Kerala Story’ drew intense controversy for its premise, which claimed tens of thousands of women from Kerala were radicalised and recruited by ISIS. Political figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, labelled it “propaganda”, warning it could promote communal tension, while opposition leaders like Shashi Tharoor challenged the statistics, offering rewards for verified proof.

The controversy reached the courts as well. Petitions were filed in the Kerala High Court, Madras High Court, and the Supreme Court of India, seeking bans on the film’s screening over fears of communal disharmony. While the release was not stayed, the Supreme Court directed the addition of a disclaimer clarifying that the film’s portrayal was fictional and not based on authenticated data. Promotional material claiming “32,000 women” was also removed from social media.

Despite criticism, the original film won two National Film Awards in 2025: Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra. The sequel will hit the theatres on February 27.