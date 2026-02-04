This weekend brings a varied slate of theatrical releases across languages, offering something for every kind of moviegoer. From feel-good Malayalam dramas and emotionally charged thrillers to youth-centric romances and socially rooted Telugu narratives, the new releases promise a mix of warmth, tension, nostalgia, and contemporary themes as they hit screens between February 5 and 6.

Aashan (Malayalam)

Aashaan is a feel-good drama helmed by Johnpaul George, with veteran actor Indrans in the lead. Rooted in warmth and understated storytelling, the film leans into everyday moments and quiet human connections, aiming to leave viewers with a gentle, uplifting aftertaste. The project is produced by Johnpaul George alongside Annam Johnpaul and Suraj Philip Jacob under the Guppy Cinemas banner. Deepening the film’s personal voice, Johnpaul George also composes the music, with lyrics written by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Releasing on February 5.

Anomie (Malayalam)

Anomie follows a woman’s desperate search for her missing brother, a disappearance that slowly unravels into something far more unsettling. Bhavana plays the central character, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her brother, portrayed by Shebin Benson, vanishes without a trace. As the search intensifies, time becomes an enemy, and the film builds tension around the emotional and psychological cost of not knowing.

Written and directed by Riyas Marath, who earlier co-wrote Neeli and Diwanji Moola Grand Prix, the film blends mystery with emotional drama. The cast includes Rahman, Binu Pappu, Arjun Lal, Drishya Raghunath, and Vishnu Agasthya, with cinematography by Sujith Sarang, editing by Kiran Das, and art direction by Arjun Jox.

Releasing on February 6.

Aashakal Aayiram (Malayalam)

'Aashakal Aayiram', featuring Jayaram and his son Kalidas in the lead roles. This marks the first time in 22 years that the father-son duo will appear on screen together. The movie is directed by G Prajith, known for the popular films 'Oru Vadakkan Selfie' and 'Sathyam Paranja Vishwasikkuvo?'. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. The female lead is Ishaani Krishna, daughter of actor Krishnakumar and younger sister of Ahaana Krishna. Ishaani previously garnered attention for her performance in 'One', starring Mammootty.

Releasing on February 6.

Euphoria (Telugu)

Rooted in real-life incidents, Euphoria unfolds against a grim landscape shaped by drugs and organised crime, addressing issues that continue to haunt modern society. The film features Bhumika Chawla in a pivotal role, alongside rising actor Sara Arjun of Dhurandhar fame, who leads the story. As suggested by the trailer, the narrative centres on Chaitra, a teenager with aspirations of becoming a civil servant. Her world, however, is upended in the span of a single day, pushing her into a dangerous spiral dominated by narcotics and criminal networks.

Releasing on February 6.

With Love (Tamil)

With Love, featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, is gearing up for a worldwide release. Centred on contemporary youth culture and modern relationships, the film explores the nuances of young love. The project also marks Abishan Jeevinth’s debut as a leading actor. He previously directed ‘Tourist Family’ in 2025 and appeared in a supporting role in the same film.

Releasing on February 6.