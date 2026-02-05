The release of the Malayalam film 'Kaalam Paranja Katha,' which has sparked controversy due to its alleged links to the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, has been postponed. The delay follows legal intervention after the father of the accused in the case approached the Kerala High Court seeking to halt the film’s theatrical release, citing concerns over its potential impact on the ongoing trial.

The postponement comes after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the High Court that the mandatory screening and certification process for the film has not yet been completed. According to the CBFC, the screening is scheduled to take place only on February 8, thereby pushing back any possible release date.

As a result, the court is now expected to consider the matter and deliver its verdict only after February 8, once the certification process is completed. Speaking to Onmanorama, the film director Prasad Nooranad said the legal committee of the Censor Board was expected to watch the film on Wednesday and censor the movie. "However, it got delayed because the legal committee was not available on that day. The Censor Board has informed the High Court that it will screen the film on another date, following which, the court will hear the case," he said. The director also clarified that the film is not based on several incidents that took place in Kerala in the past years and is not specific to the Venjaramoodu murders. “Not even once have we maintained that the movie is loosely based on the Venjaramoodu murders. Besides the murders, we have focused on how drugs have a huge influence on such incidents,” he said.

During the hearing held on Tuesday, the Kerala High Court raised a significant question regarding the plea to stall the film’s release. The court asked how the release of a movie could infringe upon or prejudice the right to a fair trial of the accused. The observation was made while considering the petition that alleges the film is inspired by the Venjaramoodu mass murder case and could influence public perception and judicial proceedings.