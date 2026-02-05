Kochi: The residents' war against drug mafia in Ernakulam’s Perumbavoor has devolved into a direct confrontation between the police and the public. Weeks after the residents of Kandathara near Perumbavoor declared a ‘war on drugs’ with a viral warning board, the Perumbavoor police removed the board and arrested KA Shareef, the husband of Vengola Panchayat President Shemitha Shareef for allegedly assaulting migrant workers over allegations of drug sales.

The arrest has drawn a clear battle line. While residents claim they are defending their neighbourhood from a rampant drug mafia in the infamous ‘Bhai Colony’ in Kandathara, which houses one of the highest densities of migrant workers in Kerala, the police have labelled their actions as illegal vigilantism. Shareef was remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday, and 19 others have been booked for allegedly assaulting two migrant workers. However, the residents maintain that the case was fake and the police are suppressing their necessary intervention against drug peddling.

According to the police, the arrest follows an incident on Sunday involving ‘Lija Mobiles’, a shop located in the heart of the migrant enclave. According to the FIR, Shareef and a group of locals forcibly took the shop owner, SK Anowar, and an employee Monirul, to a secluded rubber plantation, where they were allegedly beaten. They accused the duo of selling drugs in the area. The police claim CCTV footage confirms the manhandling and said the mob seized a Paytm scanner, alleging it was used for drug transactions totalling ₹9,000.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) KS Sudarshan was firm on the department's stance. “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. Residents previously put up boards publicly warning that they would thrash whoever comes to buy drugs. Threatening the public like that is against the law, but we did not take action earlier considering it as a reaction over the drug cases being registered in the area. But now they have started doing exactly what they warned,” Sudarshan told Onmanorama.

“They forcefully took two migrant workers from a shop to a secluded area and assaulted them. If they suspect such actions, they should have informed the police instead. While we don't want to book residents involved in anti-narcotic activities, crossing the line is not acceptable. Such actions, if unchecked could get worsen and end up in mob lynching and murder. That’s why we have taken the action,” Sudarshan added.

Residents claim “police betrayal”

The Vengola Panchayat leadership has reacted with fury, accusing the police of protecting the drug trade by targeting community leaders. President Shemitha Shareef has petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging her husband was arrested on fake charges to silence the movement. “The police intentionally arrested my husband to hinder our local anti-drug initiatives. Many people in Kandathara who have come out against the drug mafia have been absconding, fearing arrest. This cannot be allowed,” she said.

Panchayat Vice-President VH Mohammed argued that the current conflict is a direct result of failed enforcement. “The people came out publicly against the drug mafia after the police and excise failed to stop the peddlers. We cannot live here peacefully, and the issue is getting out of hand. Women and children are scared to walk the streets due to drug users, mostly guest workers. We are not against the migrant community, but they are widely being used by the drug mafia. We cannot stay silent anymore,” Mohammed said.

Earlier in January, the residents have erected the flex board at the entrance of the colony which read “Kanjavu, Marunnu, Pennu Ennivakkayi Ingot Vannal… Thallum, Thallum, Thallum.” The translation leaves no room for ambiguity: “If you come here for weed, drugs, or women, you will get beaten... beaten... beaten.” The removal of the board now marks a shift where the police now view the anti-drug group as a criminal mob rather than a community partner.

In response to the escalating tension, SP Sudarshan said that he is currently drafting a plan for increased surveillance and regular inspections to manage the situation legally. “The police have already increased inspections and raids in the area and have been making seizures of contraband. We will step up these activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents are moving forward with a mass petition to the District Collector, demanding a permanent 24-hour police aid post to replace the citizen-led patrols that have now landed their leader in jail.