Kochi: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has issued a stinging challenge to the Kerala Chief Minister, stating that if Pinarayi Vijayan has "any shame left", he must immediately demand a CBI investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft case. Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' event at the Ernakulam Press Club alongside Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob, Chandrasekhar alleged that the current investigation is being intentionally weakened to shield those involved.

"The theft of 4.5 kg of gold from the holy shrine is a grave matter that cannot be overlooked. From the very beginning itself, I have expressed a total lack of confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) since it operates under the CM-controlled Home Department, it cannot remain impartial. The involvement of the government in the investigation will only weaken the case and pave the way for the accused persons to be acquitted in future," Chandrasekhar said.

He further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously advocated for a CBI probe during a recent visit to Kerala to uncover the true masterminds behind the heist.

When the media asked about the High Court's recent observations that backed the SIT investigation while considering a petition filed by him seeking a CBI probe, Chandrasekhar countered that the legal proceedings are far from over. He argued that because the case has ramifications across multiple states, it remains an extraordinary matter that necessitates a central agency's expertise.

"The case involves a multi-jurisdictional crime spanning across three states. So an independent investigation by a central agency should be initiated. I am asking the CM why there is such hesitation to involve the CBI if there is indeed nothing to hide," he said.

During the interaction, both leaders also touched upon infrastructure and broader political alliances. Chandrasekhar clarified that E Sreedharan's move to open an office for the High-Speed Rail project was done with 100 per cent approval from the central government. Meanwhile, Sabu M Jacob, whose Twenty20 party recently joined the NDA, shared his vision of transforming Kerala into South India's premier state through a unified effort with the BJP, describing their partnership as "one mind in two bodies".

"Our developmental vision aligns with the BJP and together we want to create a developed Kerala. I did not join the NDA to contest in the election. Even if we have zero seats in the elections, that's fine," Jacob said when asked about seat allocation talks within the NDA.

Jacob also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global standing, claiming that the recent reduction of export duty to 18 per cent was a direct result of the United States "bending knee" to Modi's diplomatic pressure. He also said Narendra Modi is currently the most prominent leader in the world after Donald Trump.