Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju are set to headline the upcoming Malayalam film 'Masthishka Maranam', which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. As the countdown begins, the makers have unveiled a second teaser that offers a sharper peek into the film’s virtual reality–infused world.

The project is helmed by Krishand, the filmmaker behind the National Award-winning 'Aavasavyuham' and the critically acclaimed 'Purusha Pretham'. In addition to directing, Krishand has penned the screenplay and handled the editing of 'Masthishka Maranam'. The film’s posters were first revealed by the producers in April 2025, setting the tone for what appears to be an ambitious and unconventional narrative.

Alongside Rajisha and Niranj, the cast includes Vishnu Agasthya, Divya Prabha, Jagadish, Suresh Krishna, Ann Saleem and Rahul Rajagopal. The supporting lineup further features Manoj Kana, Santhy Balachandran, Zhins Shan, Sreenath Babu, Anoop Mohandas, Nandu and Jain Andrews.

The film’s visual language is shaped by cinematographer Prayag Mukundan, while the art direction has been jointly handled by Krishand and Alvin Joseph. Going by the latest teaser, 'Masthishka Maranam' unfolds in a dystopian future and promises a chaotic, high-concept ride rooted in speculative ideas and immersive visuals.