Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently received a threat via WhatsApp from unidentified persons, prompting Mumbai Police to increase security around his residence.

According to officials, the threat was sent as a voice note. Singh approached the police soon after, following which additional security personnel were deployed at his housing society in Central Mumbai. The Mumbai Police crime branch has launched a probe into the matter.

According to PTI, police suspect a possible link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and are probing an extortion angle. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and further details are awaited.

In addition to Mumbai Police personnel, private security guards have been stationed at the premises. The presence of armed guards in common areas such as the lobby, gymnasium and children’s play area has raised concerns among other residents. The society’s managing committee has written to the police, citing safety and comfort issues.

The development comes shortly after an incident in which five rounds were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. In that case, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, who remains absconding, allegedly claimed responsibility. Five men have been arrested in connection with the firing.