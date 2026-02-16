Mohanlal has officially announced the release date of the much-anticipated third installment of the ‘Drishyam’ franchise. The film is set to hit theatres on April 3, a date the actor revealed through his social media platforms, sparking excitement among fans.

The newly unveiled poster offers a striking visual of Georgekutty, the iconic character immortalised by Mohanlal. Seen deep in contemplation amid a serene plantain plantation, the image hints at an introspective and emotionally layered chapter in his life.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film began shooting in September at Government Law College in Ernakulam. Interestingly, production commenced just a day prior to Mohanlal receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, marking a significant moment in the actor’s illustrious career. Major portions of the film were shot in Thodupuzha and Wagamon, locations that have been closely associated with the visual identity of the franchise. The climax sequences were filmed in Ernakulam.

The first two installments of ‘Drishyam’ were massive commercial and critical successes, redefining the thriller genre in Malayalam cinema. Encouraged by the overwhelming response to both films, producer Antony Perumbavoor decided to bankroll the third chapter.

A major point of curiosity surrounds what has transpired in Georgekutty’s life over the past four years. Viewers are particularly eager to see how his family has evolved, especially his younger daughter, portrayed by Esther Anil, who has visibly grown since the earlier films. Addressing speculation, Jeethu Joseph clarified that the new installment will not merely be a ‘brainy thriller’ packed with twists, but will instead focus more on the emotional and personal transformations in the family’s life.

With its theatrical release slated for early April, expectations are high for another gripping and emotionally resonant chapter in this celebrated franchise. Additionally, the Hindi adaptation of the sequel is scheduled for release on October 2.