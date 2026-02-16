The Kerala High Court on Monday modified its earlier interim order and directed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Suraj Lama be headed by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

In its interim order dated February 11, the court had directed that the SIT be headed by the Commissioner of Police or an officer of equivalent rank. The Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice M B Snehalatha modified the order on the request of the government pleader.

Suraj Lama, an Indian citizen deported from Kuwait, went missing after arriving at Kochi airport. Though he was reportedly in a vulnerable condition, with possible cognitive and other impairments, he was cleared by immigration and airport authorities and allowed to leave the airport unassisted.

The court had earlier expressed concern over the handling of deportees and sought to know whether any protocol was in place. A body later recovered from Kalamassery was confirmed to be Lama's through a DNA test.

On the previous hearing date, the court declined to close the habeas corpus petition despite the identification of the body. It directed the SIT to continue its probe into the sequence of events from Lama's arrival in India until his death, observing that the possibility of murder cannot be ruled out.

(With LiveLaw inputs)