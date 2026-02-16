Meera Jasmine who was last seen in the 2024 film ‘Paalum Pazhavum’ will be seen next in Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming directorial featuring Mohanlal in the lead. To mark her birthday, Tharun shared a character poster featuring Meera in a stunning bottle green saree, smiling at the camera. In the caption, he wished her with the words, "Loulajan’s Naicy."

The release of the poster has generated excitement among fans, especially since the film also stars Mohanlal in the lead role. Meera was last seen in a cameo in 'Hridayapoorvam,' starring Mohanlal. Her last full-fledged role opposite the actor was in ‘Ladies and Gentleman,’ marking a reunion after nearly 13 years, where they will share screen space again as the lead characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanlal plays a sub-inspector T S Loulajan in the movie, a man working in a modest suburb. The story follows the significant events in his life, focusing on the challenges he faces. While ‘Thudarum’ depicted the struggles of an ordinary taxi driver, this upcoming film shifts its focus to a regular police officer, exploring the emotional and realistic drama of his everyday life. Strong family relationships are expected to play a crucial role in the narrative, adding depth to the plot. Fans are eager to see what Tharun Moorthy has in store, particularly with the return of Mohanlal in a police uniform after a long gap.

Manoj K Jayan, Jagadish, Irshad, Vishnu G Warrier, Pramod Veliyanad, Kiran Peethambaran, Viji Vishwanath, Bhama, Prarthana, and Sajeevan, are also part of the movie. The screenplay is written by Ratheesh Ravi, known for his work on ‘Ishq’ and ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana.’ This film marks Mohanlal’s 366th movie and is the 21st production from Ashiq Usman Productions.