Actor Riya Shibu, who shot to fame appearing as Delulu in director Akhil Sathyan’s movie ‘Sarvam Maya’ is over the moon after receiving a gift hamper along with a congratulatory note from actors Suriya and Jyothika. The actor took to social media to share her happiness and also posted images of the hamper and the congratulatory note. "Simply over the moon! Thank you so so much Suriya, Jyothika. To take the time and effort to send me this hamper as a token of appreciation for my performance really means a lot to me. Accepting this on behalf of the entire team of Sarvam Maya.”

The congratulatory note read: "Loved your performance in Sarvam Maya, Riya! So natural, impactful, and a joy to watch. Big congratulations and wishing you continued success and many more memorable roles ahead."

‘Sarvam Maya’ had emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, garnering over Rs 150 crores worldwide. Interestingly, the film continued to have a strong theatrical run even after its release on the OTT platform. The horror comedy, apart from Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu, also featured Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Akhil Sathyan who helmed the movie is the son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. He is also known for his critically-acclaimed film ‘Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.’ Music for the movie is by Justin Prabhakaran, while Rajeevan is the film’s art director. Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the film’s cinematographer.