Iran's intelligence minister assassinated; confirms president
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"Iran's President confirmed the death of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, attributing it to a "cowardly assassination."", "Iran's President mentioned the deaths of Ali Larijani and Aziz Nasirzadeh, described as his "dear colleagues," along with their families and teams.", "Israel's defense minister had previously announced the 'elimination' of Khatib."
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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed on Wednesday that Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib had been killed in the war with the US and Israel, blasting a "cowardly assassination".
In a post on X, Pezeshkian did not say who had carried out the attack but earlier Israel's defence minister announced that Khatib had been "eliminated".
"The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Esmail Khatib, Ali Larijani and Aziz Nasirzadeh, along with some of their family members and accompanying team, has left us in mourning," he said, referring to Iran's recently killed security chief and defence minister.