Director Shamzu Zayba, who was recently released on bail after being arrested in connection with a financial fraud case, has come out against the producers of the movie ‘Abhilasham’ who filed the complaint. He also questioned the police action against him, claiming that he was mistreated by the police while being taken into custody. According to him, he had assured the police he would inform them soon after he returned from a film shoot, but they treated him like a criminal by barging into his house very late into the night on Monday.

“The police officials did not inform us of the FIR registered against us on February 3. We came to know this from news channels. Instead, they contacted me and the rest of the technicians only on February 16. I had informed them that I would be away for a shoot at Muhamma in Alappuzha and would contact them immediately after I returned. I reached my flat on February 17 evening and slept. The police then barged into my house and arrested me,” he said. On Tuesday, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) general secretary B Unnikrishnan and FEFKA directors union working general secretary questioned the hasty action by the police against the director. “There are some basic rights and human decency that the police has to maintain while taking people into custody. They failed to show that in Shamzu’s case,” said Sohan.

Shamzu, meanwhile, said he is mulling legal action against the producers of the film for damaging his reputation. “This was their attitude from Day 1 of the film shoot. They kept stating that they won’t let me finish the film and would even damage my reputation,” he said. “They finally did what they threatened to do. The whole case against me is false. Who will answer for the humiliation I faced?,” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he managed to complete the project thanks to the commitment and enthusiasm of both him and the other technicians. He also mentioned that the final scene was delayed for quite some time due to unpaid wages. "I had to bring everyone together and work out a deal with the producers to finish the shoot. Even after we wrapped, it still took over a year before it was finally released," he said.

The producers initially approached the Producers' Association with the complaint, but later informed them they were taking legal action. According to B Rakesh, president of the Producers' Association, the association stands by the producers who lodged the complaint. “The producers have filed multiple complaints against the director for misusing the funds and some of the technicians. They had also alleged that the director refused to return the car which was provided to them for the shoot. It was in his custody till even when the police FIR was filed,” he said.

However, Shamzu denied the claims. “The car was old and had multiple issues. It was with me for a while, but the producers and I weren’t in contact at the time. FEFKA officials later informed us that the car needed to be returned, so I handed it over to a garage in Vyttila. Yet the complaint still says I had it,” Shamzu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also denied the complaint that the crew, including Saiju Kurup participated in a success meet, without informing the producers. “It wasn’t a success meet. When the film started gaining attention on OTT, I asked the producers about holding a meet, but they declined. Later, I received an invite to be honored by my college, where I mentioned that my team would also be attending. The college agreed, and we all received mementos. I informed the producers, but they never responded.

Sajad Kaakku, the film DOP and one of the accused in the complaint, expressed his shock upon learning that an FIR had been filed against him and others, especially since he considered himself the aggrieved party. “I was promised payment for my work. Though there was no agreement then on paper, I was informed I would be paid a certain amount. However, when I didn’t receive the amount I was promised, I raised the issue with FEFKA directors and the CUMAC union. Finally, after several discussions, the producer gave me part of the owed amount after the musical rights of the film were sold and promised to pay the rest after the OTT sales. However, she later claimed she couldn’t pay due to financial issues,” he said. Sujith Vaasudev, general secretary of FEFKA's cinematographers' union, stated that he had raised the issue again with FEFKA.

The producers association, however, maintained that the producers were only liable to complete the payment if the film was profitable after its OTT sale. “The producers informed us that the movie was not profitable, which does not make them liable to pay the remaining amount,” he said.