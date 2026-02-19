Excitement is building in the film world for Nivin Pauly’s highly anticipated new release, 'Prathichaya.' At the movie's trailer launch, director B Unnikrishnan opened up about the behind-the-scenes journey and the personal experiences that shaped the film. According to Unnikrishnan, 'Prathichaya,' his 15th film, is far more than just a cinematic project to him. It represents the greatest personal struggle of his life, a journey that began in 2019. He also took the occasion to honour the ordinary workers whose dedication made the film possible.

Clarifying that it is not a political propaganda piece, he described the film as a high-budget production with a fully fictional story exploring themes of cyber politics and father-son relationships. He emphasised that the film, which has even transformed his own personality, is being presented to audiences with complete honesty and without reservations.

"I have made 14 films so far, but this is the first time a movie has had a shooting schedule of over 100 days. Prathichaya features massive sequences involving 6,000 to 7,000 people across numerous, often extremely challenging locations. K G George, one of Malayalam cinema’s finest directors, once told me, ‘A director’s role is to bring together the talents of those who know more than you do.’ In other words, a director is merely a catalyst who coordinates and empowers talented individuals. That is why the credit for this film belongs to everyone who contributed to it.

Usually, at a film’s launch or on its posters, the names that appear are those of the main technical crew. But in Prathichaya, I wanted to honour the representatives of the ordinary workers who rarely come into the limelight but work tirelessly for the film. It is through the efforts of thousands of such people that Malayalam cinema moves forward.

I once heard Kamal Haasan speak about his early days in AVM Studios, when air-conditioned floors didn’t exist. The workers on the top floors, under asbestos sheets, would sweat profusely in the summer heat while holding lights. He said that his own body would be drenched with the sweat dripping from the people below him. The truth, he explained, is that every actor’s performance is built on the sweat and hard work of the workers. I feel proud to be able to say this in front of the greatest star of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal sir.

My journey with this film began in 2019. Scriptwriter Sharis narrated a story to me and one particular moment captivated me deeply. Sharis is one of the finest script writers in Malayalam cinema. When this moment intrigued me, I asked him for permission to write it myself and he agreed. After hearing the script I wrote, he told me, “It will be perfect if you write it yourself.”

The journey that began in 2019 went through many twists and one of its ways reached Nivin Pauly’s home. People like Nivin are careful and deliberate when making big decisions. At one point, I shifted my focus to other films. Eventually, it was Nivin himself who said we should make this film immediately. The script I wrote in 2019 bears no connection to today’s final screenplay. The current version emerged after numerous drafts.

This film comes with an enormous budget and I decided that whether it makes a profit or suffers a loss, half of the credit for the film’s destiny would belong to me. For the remaining half, I approached Gokulam Gopalakrishnan. Gopalakrishnan stood by me like Lord Krishna with his flute. The faith and affection he gave, even before hearing the story, gave me the strength to complete the film. Similarly, Krishnamurthy was like a brother to me throughout the process. Antony Perumpavoor, Listin Stephen and Venu Kunnappally also helped me with financial support. There is one more person who wishes to remain unnamed. All their timely help propelled the film forward.

Filming sequences like the one with 5,000 people in front of the Secretariat were a monumental challenge. I couldn’t have done it without the support of people like Jayachandran and Loknath Behera, whose guidance was invaluable during that time. I also owe a great deal to Devadath Shaji, Muhammad Shafi, and Steffi Xavier, who worked closely with me on the script. Steffi, in particular, has been like family to me. While I deeply valued all of their suggestions, the responsibility for writing this film ultimately rests on my shoulders.

When talking about Mohanlal, who launched the trailer, I must say that I share a very special, personal bond with him. We discussed every phase of this film together, and I feel immense joy that, despite his hectic schedule, he made time to be part of the event. This is also the first time I’ve collaborated with Nivin, and I noticed how he approached each scene with a certain quiet hesitation. But there’s something almost magical in how he brings it all to life in each take. Great actors, like Lal sir, are defined by this kind of magic, and Nivin has that spark too. He brings something ‘extra’ to every scene.

Nivin has delivered a phenomenal performance in this film. The other actors, including Balachandran Menon sir, Sharafuddin, Harishree Ashokan, Saikumar, Savitha Madam, Neethu and Vijay, all gave remarkable performances. Ann Augustine’s character adds significant value to the film.

‘Prathichaya’ is a film with a significant investment, and I carry 50 percent of the responsibility for it. It’s a project so crucial that it could determine my future in this industry. It was during this intense period that I first heard rumors claiming it’s a propaganda film. Let me be clear: I have no interest in borrowing such a large sum to push any political agenda. This film is 100% fiction. That said, there are certain truths about Kerala politics woven into the story—truths I feel compelled to share. We are losing our sense of individuality, becoming mere 'reflections' of others. The film explores the concept of cyber politics and how social media colonizes our subconscious. But at its core, it’s also about the drama of the bond between a father and his son.

As much as I’ve poured my struggles and hard work into this project, what truly matters is whether it entertains the audience. That’s why I present Prathichaya to you with no strings attached. As Lal sir rightly said, this film is incredibly close to my heart. It has brought me a kind of joy I haven’t experienced before, and it’s also caused me sorrow in ways nothing else has. If life is made of both joy and sorrow, then for me, Prathichaya is the embodiment of both. It’s the most cherished film of my career, one where some of the most decisive moments of my life unfolded. I’m not the same person before and after making this film. Now, this film belongs to you. Thank you, with all my love.”