Just like its predecessor, The Kerala Story, the sequel The Kerala Story 2 has begun courting controversy even before release. If the first film was accused of pushing a state-specific narrative, the second seems to widen that lens to a national scale. The trailer follows three Hindu women from different parts of India whose lives spiral after relationships that allegedly lead to religious conversion and betrayal. One segment revisits imagery similar to the earlier film, including a Kerala-based character shown being coerced into eating beef and converting to Islam.

Predictably, the reactions have been swift and sharp. Politicians, film personalities and sections of the public across the state have criticised the portrayal, arguing that it misrepresents Kerala’s complex social reality. Amid the noise, the question resurfaces: what are the films that truly capture the lived, layered essence of Kerala rather than reducing it to a political talking point?

Here are a few that do just that.

Thattathin Marayathu (YouTube)

Set in Thalassery, this gentle coming-of-age romance understands the subtle social codes that shape young love in Kerala. The film moves through college corridors, neighbourhood tea shops and tightly knit communities where gossip travels faster than truth. At its heart lies an interfaith love story, but what lingers is the authenticity of the milieu, the hesitations, the silences and the quiet negotiations between faith and affection that feel deeply rooted in Kerala’s social fabric.

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Isha Talwar, Manoj K Jayan, Aju Varghese

Kumbalangi Nights (Amazon Prime Video)

Few films have captured contemporary Kerala as intimately as this portrait of four flawed brothers living by the backwaters. It is a story about masculinity, emotional repression and the search for belonging, all unfolding within lived-in homes and everyday spaces. The backwaters are not romanticised here. They function as a breathing, social landscape that reflects both stagnation and possibility in modern Malayali life.

Cast: Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben

Ustad Hotel (JioHotstar)

Through the journey of a young chef rediscovering purpose under his grandfather’s guidance, the film becomes a tribute to Kozhikode’s food culture and coastal Muslim life. The aroma of biryani, the chaos of small eateries and the warmth of intergenerational bonds create a textured portrait of Kerala that is both specific and universal. It speaks of faith, compassion and identity without ever turning didactic.

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Thilakan, Nithya Menen, Siddique

Traffic (JioHotstar)

Set against a race against time to transport a heart for transplant, this ensemble drama offers a grounded look at urban Kerala. Hospitals, highways, police control rooms and ordinary citizens come together in a moment of collective urgency. The film reflects the state’s civic consciousness and the emotional interconnectedness that often defines public life here.

In a climate where narratives about Kerala are increasingly politicised, these films stand as reminders that the state’s real stories lie in its homes, kitchens, streets and relationships. They do not shout. They simply observe, and in doing so, feel far more truthful.

Cast: Sreenivasan, Kunchacko Boban, Rahman, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan