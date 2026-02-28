For the first time, Comic Con India has arrived in Kerala, bringing its vibrant celebration of comics, pop culture, and fandom to Kochi. The two-day convention, which opened on Saturday at 11 am, has already drawn a steady rush of young fans eager to meet their favourite comic creators, discover new art, and immerse themselves in a world of superheroes and storytelling.

Organisers say the response has exceeded expectations. Suparna Chaudhry, head of PR for the event, said the team and participating artists were thrilled to finally bring the festival to Kerala.

“We are super excited to be here, and so are all the artists and creators. They’re really looking forward to interacting with fans from the region,” she said.

The convention has also sparked what feels like Kochi’s most visible embrace yet of cosplay culture. Across the venue, fans turned up dressed as popular characters ranging from Venom and Superman to the beloved Indian comic figure Sikkari Sambu. The colourful costumes, photo sessions, and spontaneous fan interactions have created a carnival-like atmosphere, with young attendees enthusiastically stepping into the skins of their favourite fictional icons.

Visitors at the Comic Con venue. Photo: Onmanorama

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman, a member of the Comic Con team, said the turnout reflects the growing appetite for pop culture events in Kerala. “We are expecting around 40,000 to 45,000 people across the two days. What’s exciting is that fans have travelled from across the country, including Bengaluru and Mumbai, curious to see what the Kochi edition has to offer,” he noted.

The event is being held at the Adlux International Convention Center, which has been transformed into a bustling hub of comics, collectibles, gaming zones, and artist booths.

Among the major highlights is the presence of renowned comic book creators from India and abroad. Savio Mascarenhas, group art director of Amar Chitra Katha, expressed his enthusiasm about meeting fans in Kerala. Speaking to Onmanorama, he said he was particularly excited to interact with readers who grew up loving his work on Tinkle and characters like Sikkari Sambu. “I’m really happy to be part of the Kochi edition and can’t wait to meet all the comic lovers here,” he said.

Veteran comic artist Dan Parent echoed the sentiment, sharing his excitement about visiting the city for the first time. “This is my first time in Kochi, and I’m looking forward to meeting many young creators and artists,” he told Onmanorama.

Joining Parent are several of India’s most celebrated comic artists and storytellers, including muralist Rajesh Nagulakonda, Vivek Goel of Ravanayan, award-winning illustrator Abhijeet Kini, global visual artist Amrit Pal Singh, and Saumin Patel, known for his work on Agent Vinod – The Jungfrau Encounter, Baahubali – Battle of the Bold, and 18 Days.