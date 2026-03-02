Supernatural thriller ‘Sinners’ claimed the top award at the 32nd annual Actor Awards, held on Monday morning (IST). Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Actor Awards are handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Winners are closely watched because actors make up the biggest group of voters for the Academy Awards on March 15.

The win for ‘Sinners’ sets up a face-off with ‘One Battle After Another’, which had best film at the recently held BAFTA, for the prestigious Best Picture prize at the upcoming Oscars. Delroy Lindo accepted the Actor Award trophy with fellow 'Sinners' cast members standing behind him on stage in Los Angeles. The Warner Bros movie tells the story of two brothers who set up a juke joint in the segregation-era U.S. South and are confronted by a vampire in a tale that celebrates blues music and Black culture.

"Every single day we brought ourselves, we brought our hearts, we brought our souls, we brought our spirits to this endeavor," Lindo said at the ceremony, which was streamed live on Netflix. "To be recognized by you all, thank you does not even begin to encompass the gratitude that we feel."

According to Reuters, ‘Sinners’ star Michael B Jordan, who plays two roles - brothers Smoke and Stack - was named best film actor. Jordan thanked his fellow nominees in a field that included ‘Marty Supreme’ star Timothee Chalamet and ‘One Battle After Another’ actor Leonardo DiCaprio. "This ride has been unbelievable, and I thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen," Jordan said. Sean Penn won the Actor Award for a supporting role in 'One Battle After Another'.

'One Battle After Another,' about a revolutionary-turned-father who tries to save his daughter's life, has cleaned up at previous Hollywood award shows and has been viewed as a frontrunner at the Oscars, the highest honors in the film business. It won the top trophy on Saturday at the Producers Guild Awards, an honor that often mirrors the Best Picture winner at the Oscars.

The strong showing for ‘Sinners’ from the actors union shows that the film also has widespread support in Hollywood. The film also went on to win Best Cast in a Motion Picture, Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Female Actor in a Supporting Role and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Among other honorees on Sunday, Jessie Buckley was named best actress for playing William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes Hathaway, in ‘Hamnet.’ Best supporting actress in a movie went to Amy Madigan for her performance as the wacky Aunt Gladys in the horror flick ‘Weapons.’

In television awards, actors celebrated the late Catherine O'Hara as the best female in a television comedy for her role as a movie producer in Hollywood satire ‘The Studio.’ Seth Rogen, the writer and star of "The Studio," accepted the trophy on her behalf. He said O'Hara frequently sent polite e-mails suggesting rewrites of her scenes and her ideas always made them better. "It showed you can be a genius and can be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other," Rogen said at the ceremony, which was streamed live on Netflix.

O'Hara, known for movies such as ‘Home Alone’ and the TV show ‘Schitt's Creek,’ died at age 71 on January 30 of a pulmonary embolism. ‘The Studio’ won the Actor Award for best cast in a TV comedy, and ‘The Pitt’ earned best cast in a TV drama. Harrison Ford was feted with a lifetime achievement award. The 83-year-old reflected on his career, which he joked was "at the halfway point." "People I once thought were misfits and geeks turned out to be my people," he said of his fellow actors. "I'm indeed a lucky guy," added Ford, who is currently starring in the TV series ‘Shrinking.’ "Lucky to have found my people, lucky to find work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. I don’t take that for granted."