Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devasom Board President K Jayakumar on Monday reiterated that menstruating women would not be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple, stating that the Board would uphold the existing customs and practices.

Speaking to the media, Jayakumar said a resolution was adopted after a meeting of Board officials and that an affidavit would be filed in the Supreme Court. The apex court had directed the Kerala government to submit its stand by March 14. A nine-judge Constitution Bench is set to be constituted from April 7 to hear a batch of petitions relating to alleged discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple.

Jayakumar said the Board had discussed the matter in detail and there was no confusion regarding its stand, which is based on the rules and customs followed since the Travancore era. "The Devasom Board has only one stand — to protect the existing temple customs and rituals," he said, adding that the Board would clearly present its position before the court.

He also stated that the Board would not support any verdict that goes against the prevailing practices and would continue to safeguard the traditional customs currently in place. The Board has maintained the same position on the issue earlier as well, he added.