The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-43 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday.

The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:



First prize: BG 177692

(Cons prize: ₹5000 for remaining all series)

ADVERTISEMENT

Second prize: ₹30 lakh - BD 682990

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BG 741300

Also Read Kerala postpones SSLC, Plus Two examinations in Gulf region

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth prize: ₹5000 (20)

0360, 1299, 2186, 3032, 4043 4203, 4227, 4342, 5019, 5184 5888, 6000, 6796, 6956, 8075 8894, 9268, 9324, 9488

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth prize: ₹2000 (6)

0381, 0647, 0864, 2202 7060, 9295

Sixth prize: ₹1000 (30 out of 30)

0335, 0386, 0816, 1166 2200, 2247, 2798, 3022 3800, 4080, 4510, 4544 5489, 6078, 6242, 6551 6699, 6909, 6993, 7268 7678, 7952, 8453, 8963, 9841

Also Read Kerala extends term of State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar by one year

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76 out of 76)

0228, 0292, 0343, 0355, 0569, 0618, 0638 0662, 0712, 0888, 0929, 1099, 1252, 1349 1519, 1577, 1632, 1735, 1756, 2087, 2333, 2376, 2474, 2562, 2948, 3027, 3063, 3380 3420, 3461, 3582, 3620, 3634, 3707, 3790, 3848, 4223, 4400, 4691, 4701, 4778, 4989, 5131, 5408, 5501, 5563, 5644, 5677, 5723 5727, 5932, 6052, 6405, 6682, 6807, 6933 7499, 7799, 7873, 8134, 8140, 8232, 8381, 8522, 8523, 8934, 9070, 9095, 9112, 9125 9290, 9327, 9600, 9685, 9749, 9830

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92 to of 92)

0025, 0345, 0396, 0483, 0528, 0563, 0686 0733, 0805, 0830, 0896, 1096, 1325, 1427 1637, 1669, 1757, 1867, 1937, 2039, 2075 2590, 2695, 2910, 3108, 3117, 3127, 3512 3602, 3683, 3700, 3745, 3931, 4142, 4267 4677, 4727, 4738, 4838, 4846, 4895, 5038 5195, 5344, 5400, 5449, 5570, 5660, 5734, 5746, 5844, 5987, 6338, 6388, 6541, 6739 6772, 6935, 6954, 7011, 7041, 7098, 7229, 7273, 7511, 7532, 7535, 7618, 7666, 8041 8167, 8275, 8310, 8355, 8442, 8588, 8615 8747, 8787, 8904, 8913, 8996, 9210, 9255, 9336, 9345, 9534, 9613, 9616, 9621, 9792, 9817, 9822, 9942

Ninth prize: ₹100 (150 out of 150)

0098, 0104, 0151, 0297, 0316, 0319, 0549, 0603, 0689, 0710, 0759, 0792, 0816, 0928, 0944, 1064, 1100, 1132, 1232, 1339, 1491, 1546, 1619, 1715, 1838, 1890, 1948, 2002, 2008, 2130, 2184, 2192, 2210, 2309, 2336, 2358, 2437, 2603, 2624, 2639, 2639, 2666, 2717, 2722, 2807, 2905, 2915, 2916, 2985, 2990, 3024, 3080, 3147, 3164, 3236, 3317, 3362, 3415, 3473, 3694, 3701, 3936, 3952, 3962, 4013, 4024, 4055, 4361, 4403, 4485, 4521, 4949, 4998, 5119, 5124, 5146, 5194, 5223, 5302, 5313, 5341, 5427, 5605, 5667, 5875, 6008, 6020, 6073, 6148, 6285, 6291, 6371, 6410, 6427, 6460, 6606, 6627, 6906, 7045, 7107, 7154, 7210, 7252, 7297, 7303, 7334, 7352, 7384, 7385, 7414, 7514, 7524, 7675, 7685, 7690, 7974, 7982, 8064, 8151, 8151, 8219, 8251, 8364, 8497, 8539, 8601, 8627, 8666, 8829, 8837, 8941, 9024, 9227, 9273, 9313, 9332, 9361, 9381, 9454, 9628, 9705, 9729, 9747, 9868

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.