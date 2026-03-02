Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala General Education Department has postponed select board examinations scheduled in the Gulf region following the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The SSLC examination slated for March 5 in the Gulf has been deferred, along with Higher Secondary (Plus Two) exams scheduled for March 5, 6 and 7. Revised dates will be announced later.

The department noted that the evolving situation may prevent some students in the Gulf from reaching their exam centres. Authorities said they stand with affected students and urged those unable to attend to submit applications at the earliest through their respective headmasters or principals to the Director of General Education. A favourable decision will be taken after examining each case on merit, the department added.

For the SSLC March 2026 examination, 4,17,497 students have registered across 3,031 centres in Kerala. In the Gulf region, 633 students have registered across seven centres, while in Lakshadweep 386 students are registered across nine centres.

Question papers for the SSLC 2026 examination have reached all District Education Offices, and after sorting, they have been shifted to the safe lockers of banks and treasuries. Appointments of chief superintendents and deputy chief superintendents for the SSLC examination have been completed. Around 26,000 teachers will serve as invigilators across the state. The distribution of answer sheets required for SSLC, Vocational Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations has been completed this week in schools under all 41 District Education Offices.

Result declaration

For answer sheet valuation, applications have been invited to appoint around 950 additional chief examiners and 9,000 examiners across 72 camps. Appointment orders will be issued in the second week of March. Valuation camps will begin on April 7 and conclude on April 28. SSLC March 2026 results are expected by the third week of May.

Plus One admission online application

Online applications for Plus One admission for the 2026–27 academic year can be submitted from the day immediately after SSLC results are published. As in previous years, sufficient seats will be available.

All students who qualify in the SSLC examination will be ensured opportunities for higher studies. Through the three main allotments, admission to most seats will be completed and Plus One classes will begin. Last year, classes began on June 18. After the main phase, fresh applications will be invited and remaining vacancies filled through supplementary allotments to ensure timely completion of admissions.

Higher Secondary/VHSE examinations 2026

The first-year Higher Secondary/VHSE exams will begin on March 5, and the second-year exams will begin on March 6.

Student numbers (as per current registration):

First-year students: 4,11,025

First-year improvement candidates: 3,41,222

Second-year students: 4,52,437

Examination centres

A total of 1,984 centres have been fixed for Higher Secondary exams:

Kerala: 1,966

Gulf: 7

Lakshadweep: 9

Mahe: 2

Around 29,000 teachers will be required as invigilators.

Valuation

For Higher Secondary valuation, 89 camps have been set up. Valuation will begin on April 6, and results are expected by May 22.

VHSE figures

First-year students: 26,829

Second-year regular students: 26,826

Exam centres: 389

Valuation camps: 8

Teachers for exam duty: about 3,700

Valuation camps will start from April 6, 2026 after completion of theory exams.