Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who sustained neck and hand injuries during a protest allegedly by KSU activists, has said the support of the people of Kerala helped her overcome the ‘misfortune’ that befell her. In an interview to the CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani, the minister alleged that the Opposition unleashed a ‘male-mob attack’ against her in the name of a black-flag protest.

“They brought criminals to orchestrate a male-mob attack against me in the name of black flag protests. There was not a single woman in the protest. The protesters broke through the police net as part of a planned conspiracy. Leaders including VD Satheesan are answerable for this,” she said.

Health Minister Veena George's interview in CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani

The minister also claimed that vested monopoly interests were behind the frequent attacks against her. “The LDF government has brought about unparalleled welfare and development for the people of Kerala. This is just an attempt to hide this,” the minister opined.

“Once, protesters placed a coffin in front of my house. A cancer-stricken neighbour passed away soon after the incident, and the family is yet to recover from the shock. They even placed a wreath in front of my residence,” she said, adding that public support continued to give her strength in difficult situations.

George was allegedly injured during a KSU protest at Kannur Railway Station on Wednesday. She was first admitted to Kannur District Hospital after complaining of neck pain and hand discomfort and was later shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. She was discharged on Friday, and her office said all programmes till March 2 had been postponed as doctors advised four days of complete rest. The minister is currently resting at her residence in Pathanamthitta.

KSU activists had staged the black-flag protest amid a series of alleged medical negligence cases in government hospitals, including an incident in which a pair of forceps was reportedly left inside a 51-year-old woman after surgery. Several activists were arrested and booked for attempted murder following the minister’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded an apology from Veena George and the CPM leadership, alleging that false claims of an attack triggered widespread violence against Congress offices and workers. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said no medical bulletin or visuals had been released to clarify the nature of the minister’s injuries.

He also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not to justify the minister’s actions and called on police to correct what he termed a mistake in registering cases against KSU activists. State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar said the case was registered based on a complaint received and that a proper investigation would be conducted.