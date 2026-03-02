A 37-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Keezhillam, Kuruppampadi on Sunday over suspicions of an extramarital affair. The accused, Laiju, later attempted suicide by ramming his motorcycle into a KSRTC bus. He is currently under treatment at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The deceased has been identified as Jibimol (37), a native of Urulanthanni in Kuttampuzha village. She was residing with her husband in a rented house in Keezhillam at Rayamangalam village. The couple were running a rented hotel near their residence.

Kuruppampadi police said on Monday that Laiju allegedly strangled his wife over suspicions that she was involved in an extramarital relationship."He has a history of abusive and disorderly behaviour. He had other cases against him," the officer said. "After the killing Jibi, he rode his motorcycle and rammed into a KSRTC bus in what appears to be a suicide attempt.”

Police said he sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. He remains under police surveillance, and his arrest has not yet been formally recorded.

According to police, this was Jibimol's second marriage. She had a 15-year-old daughter from her first marriage and a nine-year-old son from her second marriage. Both children were living with the couple. The son is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, officials said.

The FIR, based on a statement by Jibimol's sister Sibi, states that the alleged murder occurred between 7 pm and 11.15 pm on Sunday. Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. The funeral is scheduled to be held on Monday, relatives said.