Kasaragod: Khaki met colour and rhythm when a women police officers from Kasargod lit up the stage in the state capital with a Gujarati fusion performance, winning resounding applause..

The presentation was staged during the valedictory session of the National Police Volleyball Cluster Meet held in Thiruvananthapuram. The team earned appreciation from the State Police Chief, senior officers and hundreds of police personnel who had gathered from various states for the event.

The decision to showcase a Gujarati fusion dance by the district’s women police personnel was taken following discussions led by District Police Chief B V Vijay Bharat Reddy and Additional SP C M Devadasan.

Accordingly, ten women police officers with a flair for dance, along with three clerical staff members from the district police headquarters, were selected for the performance. Despite their demanding schedules, they dedicated time to regular rehearsals. The training was led by choreographers Prajeesh Karma and Jineesha, who helped shape the performance into a lively and coordinated act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performers included Assistant Sub Inspectors A Seema (Ambalathara), A Hemalatha (Nileshwaram) and T V Sheeba (Vidyanagar); Senior Civil Police Officers P V Geetha (Kumbala) and M Smitha (SMS); Civil Police Officers A Jayashree (Melparamba), Suchitra (SMS), K Anila (Vellarikundu), T K Ramyatha and Ashwani Raj (Women’s Station); and clerical staff members N Beena, T Savitha and M V Rajula.