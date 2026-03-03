Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have thanked fans across the country for the overwhelming love they received as they begin their married life.

To mark the occasion, the couple chose to celebrate beyond their private ceremony. They arranged for sweets to be distributed in several cities and organised Annadanam at multiple temples. Vijay and Rashmika also shared a video of themselves handing out sweets to devotees gathered outside the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, where they recently offered prayers after their wedding.

Alongside the video, they posted a heartfelt note expressing gratitude. They wrote that as they step into this new chapter, they feel deeply thankful for the love that has shaped their journey, adding that sharing a simple meal with people across the country was their way of including everyone in their celebration. They sought blessings and sent their love in return.

Earlier, on February 28, the couple had announced their plans through social media, saying they wanted the entire country to feel part of their special moment. In a lighthearted message, they said celebrations in India are incomplete without mithai and food, and revealed that trucks carrying sweets would be sent out nationwide on March 1. They also confirmed that Annadanam would be conducted at various temples as a gesture of gratitude.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur on February 26.