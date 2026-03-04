The Film Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will boycott the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Although the Chamber and other film bodies received invitations to the event, Chamber president Anil Thomas has directed affiliated associations, including the Kerala Film Producers Association, the Distributors Association, and the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), not to attend. The Chamber has also written to representatives of FEFKA and AMMA, urging them to stay away from the function.

Speaking to Onmanorama, Anil Thomas said the decision was taken because the Kerala government and the Kerala Chalachitra Academy have failed to address the industry’s long-pending demands, despite repeated representations. He added that assurances given by the government ahead of the State Budget had proved to be mere eyewash, with no concrete follow-up action so far.

Various film bodies had sought the government’s intervention on several key issues, including the removal of double taxation, an increase in subsidies for films produced with support from the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, and a reduction in electricity tariffs for theatres. Although the government had convened a meeting prior to the budget and promised to consider their concerns, no tangible steps have been taken yet, according to the Chamber.

The first phase of renovation of Chitranjali Studio was completed using funds from KIIFB.