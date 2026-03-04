The release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups has been pushed back, with the makers announcing that the film will now arrive in theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026. The project was initially slated for a March 19 release, but the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict and the resulting uncertainty in parts of the Middle East have prompted a change in plans.

Lead actor Yash and the team shared a detailed statement explaining the decision. They noted that the film was conceived as a global cinematic experience, designed to reach audiences both in India and overseas. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the makers have positioned it as an international project aimed at connecting with viewers across markets.

After years of work, the team had been preparing to unveil the film in March. However, the prevailing geopolitical tensions have affected distribution prospects in key regions, influencing the decision to postpone the release. In their note, the makers described the move as a carefully considered step taken in the interest of partners and audiences, while thanking fans for their patience and continued support.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is backed by producers Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

In addition to its Kannada and English versions, the film will be released in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, reinforcing its pan-Indian and international ambitions. The teaser has already been unveiled in these languages, building anticipation ahead of its revised theatrical debut.